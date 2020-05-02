VICI Properties seen as compelling pick
- VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) is on watch next week after Union Gaming called out the compelling opportunity for investors in a late note yesterday.
- "While it's still early and the recovery timeline is uncertain, VICI has so far navigated and avoided negative impact from the crisis as well as or better than anyone, with no rent concessions or dividend changes to date," notes analyst John DeCree.
- DeCree thinks market expectations are unreasonable based on VICI's low AFFO trading multiple and maintains that concerns about the Caesars-Eldorado merger are overdone.
- Union Gaming's price target of $25 on VICI reps more than 50% upside potential for shares.
- VICI was up more than 7% in the AH session on Friday.