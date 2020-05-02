Rochelle Foods says it will reopen a closed Illinois food manufacturing facility on Monday following testing of employees for COVID-19 that showed a vast majority of them negative.

During the pause in operations, additional enhanced safety procedures were implemented including deep cleaning of high-touch areas, reconfiguration of common areas and workstations, revised shift scheduling, new guidelines on carpooling and more extensive social distancing measures.

Rochelle Foods says it will move forward with a reopening plan that exceeds CDC and OSHA guidelines

Rochelle Foods is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hormel (NYSE:HRL).

Source: Press Release