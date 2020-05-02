MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) Bill Hornbuckle gave an indication on the company's earnings call (transcript) that the casino operator will open properties on a slow and strategic basis.

"Most of these properties need to be between 30% and 50% to generate any kind of cash that is meaningful i.e. meaning not going backwards from being closed," he stated.

Bank of America analyst Shaun Kelley says the Vegas market's reliance on air travel and large scale events suggest a full reopening of the Strip could take a significant period of time even if the virus remains under control. Looking even further down the road, Raiders football was anticipated to be a huge revenue booster for the Strip as was a strong slate of conventions in the back half. What now?

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) and Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) have started taking Vegas reservations for Memorial Day weekend, although the governor and the gaming control board haven't issued formal guidance yet for casinos.