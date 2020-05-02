JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) promises to appoint a new lead independent director by the end of summer 2020, ending former Exxon chief Lee Raymond's 19-year tenure in that role.

That comes after climate change groups and New York City's comptroller pushed for the change, saying Raymond's ties to the oil industry compromises the bank's ability to react to the climate change crisis.

Raymond, who has been on JPMorgan's board for 33 years, remains on the board.

With three new directors added to the board in the past four years, the company will also announce committee changes this year.

This year, two JPM directors retire — James Bell and Laban Jackson — and IBM Chairman Virginia Rometty joins the board.

