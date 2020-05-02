Even as states reopen, many people stay put

At least 15 states are taking the first steps of reopening this weekend, but it will take awhile for customers and employees to venture out and return to pre-pandemic routines.

Traffic data for Charleston, SC, and Atlanta compiled by TomTom show that congestion levels haven't changed much in the past few days since South Carolina and Georgia loosened restrictions and are well below mid-March levels, the Wall Street Journal reports.

And not all business owners are ready to reopen as they worry that easing the restrictions will lead to more COVID-19 cases.

Overall, Americans continue to be wary about venturing out. An Ipsos survey conducted April 16-19 found that two-thirds of respondents were nervous about leaving their homes even if businesses are open; 59% said businesses should remain closed until the coronavirus is fully contained.

Meanwhile, as the weather warms up in New York City, 1,000 police officers are being dispatched this weekend to enforce social distancing measures and other emergency rules to contain the virus.