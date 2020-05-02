Energy stocks to buy now - Barron's

Members of Barron's 2020 Energy Roundtable see glimmers of hope, even though things could get worse before they get better. Steps that energy companies are taking to reduce supply and conserve cash are likely to pay off in higher oil and gas prices over the next two years. There is a saying among value investors: "Something isn't cheap until everyone else hates it, but it isn't really cheap until you hate it yourself. That's where energy stocks are now."

Patrick Kaser, portfolio manager at Brandywine Global: Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) is one of our favorite names. "Operating results are going to be ugly for the next six months, but Canadian Natural has low costs, long-lived assets, and one of the best management teams in the business." He also likes BP (NYSE:BP), but is not a fan of oil-services stocks like Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB).

Phil Gresh, energy analyst at J.P. Morgan: Valero (NYSE:VLO) is a best-in-class pure-play refiner. "It offers a good combination of balance-sheet defense and cash-flow-generation offense. Physically, it has a greater percentage of capacity than other U.S. refiners on the Gulf of Mexico coast. If you think about where crude is being stockpiled, the U.S. Gulf Coast is well positioned to take advantage of price dislocations." Among the majors, he prefers Chevron (NYSE:CVX) to Exxon (NYSE:XOM).

Robert Thummel, a senior portfolio manager at Tortoise: Large integrated midstream companies such as Williams Cos. (NYSE:WMB) will be able to continue paying their dividends from cash flow. Williams generates much of its Ebitda from transporting natural gas and natural-gas-related products. The stock yields around 9%. Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) is another natural-gas-related company he likes. Among MLPs, Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) is a large, diversified midstream company that owns natural-gas assets and crude-oil and natural-gas-liquids infrastructure, and yields 10%. He also likes Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP).