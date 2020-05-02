"It doesn't look like an annual meeting and it doesn't feel like an annual meeting," Warren Buffett starts off Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.A) annual meeting from an empty arena in Omaha.

As for the coronavirus's effect on the economy, the range of possibilities is still "extraordinarily wide," Buffett said, but he's optimistic that the U.S. will overcome it.

"In 2008-2009, our economic train went off the track due to weaknesses in the system, the banks... this time we have pulled the train off the tracks and put it on the siding," Buffett said.

"I remain convinced that nothing basically can stop America. We have faced tough problems before — the American miracle, the American magic has always prevailed and it will do so again."

He gives a history lesson on how the U.S. has managed to overcome such disruptions as the Civil War and the Depression.

Update at 5:40 PM ET: His conclusion — "Never bet against America. In my view that's as true today as it was in 1789."

Still, he said, "We still have a long way to go in creating an even wealthier and more equitable society."

5:50 PM ET: He emphasizes that nobody knows what's going to happen in the markets tomorrow or next year, so "you can bet on America, but you have to be careful on how you bet."

6:09 PM ET: Bottom line: He advises that most people would do well to invest in an S&P 500 index fund to benefit from the "American tailwind."

"I'm not saying this is the right time to buy stocks," he added.

6:15 PM ET: "I don't know the consequences of shutting down the economy," he said, or for how long it will last "certainly the rest of the year, maybe longer."

"Our operating earnings for the rest of the year will be considerably less than if the virus hadn't come along."

6:23 PM: Buffett praises Fed Chair Jay Powell's handling of the markets in March. "They reacted in a huge way" when liquidity started to freeze up on March 23, he said.

"We really want to be prepared for anything," in explanation of why Berkshire has so much cash and Treasurys on its balance sheet.

6:30 PM: From April 1-April 30, 2020, Berkshire sold $6.51B of equity securities, mostly affected by the sale some of its airline investments.

With the virus, "the airline business, it changed in a very major way," he said. "I'm not sure if as many people are going to be flying in two or three years."

The meat of the annual meeting will likely come during the question session after the meeting's formal business concludes.

