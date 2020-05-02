Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.A) CEO Warren Buffett decided he made a mistake when it came to investing in airlines.

With the virus effectively shutting air travel, "the airline business — it changed in a very major way," the Oracle of Omaha said at the company's annual meeting.

Berkshire sold $6.5B of equities in the month of April, selling its entire stake in all airlines it held.

With four airlines likely to borrow $10B-$12B each from the government, "that takes away from the upside," he explained.

Still, he added, "I want to make sure that nobody thinks that that involves a market prediction."

Updated 6:55 PM: He also said he doesn't envy anyone who's the CEO of an airline. "We were not at all disappointed in the way the businesses were being run."

"We put $7B-$8B" into the sector, but didn't get anything like that back.

Related tickers: AAL, UAL, DAL, LUV