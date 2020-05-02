Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE:BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.A) cash position "isn't all that huge when you think about worst-case possibilities," Warren Buffett said during the annual meeting's question and answer section.

"We don't prepare ourselves for a single problem, we prepare ourselves for problems that sometimes create their own momentum."

The conglomerate had $137B of cash and Treasury bills on its balance sheet as of March 31, 2020.

Asked why he hasn't invested in any companies during the pandemic crisis like the company did during the financial crisis, Buffett said "we haven't seen anything attractive."

Furthermore, funding was a lot easier to get this time around.

"The Federal Reserve did the right thing and very promptly," Buffett said. "Companies got the chance to finance in huge ways in the last five weeks."

"Berkshire actually raised more money" recently, although it didn't need it, he added.

Update at 7:12 PM: Regarding how Berkshire's operating companies are handling the pandemic environment, "Very few of our businesses have required funds," said Vice Chairman Greg Abel, who heads all operating businesses except for insurance.

Berkshire has advanced funds to the few of its businesses that did need them, he said.

7:22 PM: Some "very small" businesses that Berkshire owns may close as a result of the coronavirus-fueled downturn, Buffett said, declining to specify what kind of businesses might close.

7:28 PM: Two of three of Precision Castparts divisions are being hurt by the coronavirus lockdowns, Abel said. "The defense part remains very sound and strong."

Meanwhile, the Precision Castparts business dealing with large body aircraft continues to adjust and keep in close communication with Boeing, he said.

7:32 PM: As for its Geico insurance unit, "the delay in payments has obviously increased" due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Buffett said. "That will be a significant cost to us."

For the insurance operations in general, "the amount of litigation is going to be huge. In the auto insurance field, which is our number one field, that's more definable," Buffett said.

The company doesn't have a big presence in commercial multiple peril insurance that might involve business interruption coverage. "We'll have claims, litigation that won't be as much as for other companies," he said.

7:44 PM: Berkshire operating companies haven't participated in any of the federal rescue programs, Abel said.

"When it comes to PPP loans, we're not aware of any of our businesses applying for them," he said.

7:55 PM: Arguing against the idea that the age of passive investing through index funds is over, Buffett said, "I haven't changed my will, which directs my widow to have 90%" of assets in index funds.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Watch live webcast.