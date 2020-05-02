The Ashford Group of Companies said all of its units, including Ashford Inc. (NYSEMKT:AINC), Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT), and Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR), will return all funds provided by the SBA's Paycheck Protection Program, citing the "agency's recently changed rules and inconsistent federal guidance that put the companies at compliance risk."

The New York Times reported that the hotel group received at least $70M in loans through the program; its subsidiaries had applied for $126M of loans.

In its statement, Ashford said the New York Times falsely implied that the company took advantage of "loopholes" in the CARES Act to qualify for PPP funds. The legislation allows companies with multiple hotel properties to obtain separate loans for each property, the company said.

"Continuous SBA rule changes and evolving opinions by administration officials have led us to conclude that we may no longer qualify," it said.

The company also urges Congress, the Treasury Department, and the Federal Reserve to "provide assistance to the hotel industry to protect jobs and asset value that have been severely impaired as a result of the pandemic and the government's actions that have followed."

One of Ashford's units canceled the sale of a Florida property for $120M to Starwood Capital when it found out it would receive the PPP funds, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing a person familiar with the matter.

