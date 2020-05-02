Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) has terminated its agreement to acquire Telefónica's Costa Rica unit.

The two had agreed on the deal more than a year ago, as part of a larger Latin American acquisition by Millicom.

Millicom now says it's terminating the share purchase agreement, noting that closing the deal was conditioned on required regulatory approvals, certain of which have not yet been issued.

The SPA allows either party to terminate the agreement after May 1, and Millicom is exercising that right to get out.