Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) is considering jumping into an asset sale by bankrupt OneWeb, The Sunday Telegraph reports.

The company joins SpaceX (SPACE) and Eutelsat (OTCPK:EUTLY) is doing due diligence on the satellite company's assets, according to the report, as a late-Sunday deadline looms for expressions of interest.

At least two parties are interested in trying to buy the entire company, currently backed by SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) and Sir Richard Branson.

But if not the whole company, a key asset is OneWeb's wireless spectrum, which may be worth up to $1B.