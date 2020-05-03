"I hear a lot about companies investing less in their brands these days," Clorox (NYSE:CLX) CEO Bonner Dorer told CNBC. "The Clorox Company will invest $50M more in advertising sales promotion in the back half of our fiscal year" as part of efforts to meet demand during coronavirus pandemic.

"We have turned out 40M disinfectant products more this last quarter than in the previous year quarter for an output increase of 40%," he added.

"We saw demand surge in some of our disinfecting categories by 500%, and no supply chains in the packaged goods industry is currently set up that way."