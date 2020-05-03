The coronavirus is inflicting many types of gluts across the U.S. economy, such as the meat and dairy industry and crude oil market.

For the auto sector, the crisis has left cars gathering dust on dealer lots, dealerships shuttered, auction prices slipping and tens of thousands of workers laid off or furloughed, Bloomberg reports.

"Dealers aren't really accepting cars and fleet sales are down because rental-car and fleet operators aren't taking delivery either," said John Felitto, SVP for the U.S. unit of Norwegian shipping company Wallenius Wilhelmsen.

Case in point: Nissan's (OTCPK:NSANY) cargo ship Jupiter Spirit arrived in Los Angeles' harbor on April 24 with about 2,000 vehicles, but had to wait almost a week to offload its merchandise amid an unprecedented logjam in nearby storage (the operation usually takes half a day).

Demand for cars and trucks in the U.S. is expected to drop 27% to 12.5M vehicles this year, according to IHS Markit, which would be the smallest for the industry since 2010.

