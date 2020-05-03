"There's been no outreach by Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) to anyone" about a possible partnership, Commercial Aviation CEO John Slattery declared, after a deal to sell its commercial aircraft division to Boeing collapsed.

He stopped short of saying that Embraer is not open to being approached, adding, "I can't legislate for the inbound calls that could come."

Embraer (ERJ) may also obtain credit lines between $1B-$1.5B from the country's development bank, BNDES, and other lenders, sources told Reuters, in a financing move that could involve an instrument that is convertible into company stock.

The Brazilian planemaker might also be included in a relief program for national airlines affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.