Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is in advanced talks to acquire Moovit, the developer of a free mobile navigation app that provides transit information to more than 750M users in 100 countries.

Calcalist reports that the two companies are very close to signing a deal, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The deal would add to the chipmaker's earlier acquisitions in Israel — artificial intelligence firm Habana, which it acquired for $2B in December, and Mobileye, which it bought for $15.3B in 2017.

Last month, Moovit introduced an emergency mobilization service for transit agencies and enterprises, which turns vehicle fleets into an on-demand service to get essential employees to work.