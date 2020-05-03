Samsonite International (OTCPK:SMSOF) reports on a new term loan and amended credit agreement that will ease financial covenants and adding to its liquidity.

Completes syndication and allocation of a US$600M senior secured incremental term loan B facility; closing is expected to occur on May 7.

Amends credit agreement to suspend the requirement to comply with net leverage and interest coverage covenants until Q3 2021 and provides more flexibility in those covenants until Q2 2022.

Expects to have available liquidity of ~US$1.8B under the closing of the 2020 incremental term loan B facility.