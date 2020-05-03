Kudlow suggests more PPP loans may be needed - CNN

When asked if the strong demand for Paycheck Protection Loans to small businesses indicates a need for more funding for the program, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow answered, "It may be — we haven't made a decision yet."

In an interview on CNN's "State of the Union" program, host Jake Tapper pointed out that $175B of the second round of $310B of PPP loans have already been approved.

Kudlow added, "We waited a little bit too long, I thought, when the last tranche ran out. Let's not make the same mistake again."

However, he's not in a rush to provide more funds to individuals. 175M Americans have already received assistance, either through direct payment or enhanced unemployment, Kudlow points out.

"Let's execute the continuation of what we've already done, let's see what the results are," he said.

"We will see in a couple of weeks what needs to be done, and, perhaps, how to do it."