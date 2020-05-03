Gilead Sciences' (NASDAQ:GILD) will have its coronavirus treatment available to doctors and patients "in the early part of this week," Gilead Chairman and CEO Daniel O'Day said on CBS's "Face the Nation."

The drugmaker received approval for emergency use of remdesivir to treat COVID-19 on Friday, May 1.

“We’ve donated the entire supply that we have within our supply chain and we did that because we acknowledge and recognize the human suffering, the human need here, and want to make sure nothing gets in the way of this getting to patients,” he said.

Gilead sees producing over 140,000 rounds of its 10-day treatment by the end of this month and expects it can make 1M rounds by the end of 2020.

