Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, May 4th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.09 (+4.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $361.35M (+6.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, DLB has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.