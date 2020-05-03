Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 4th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.17 (+13.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $119.48M (+22.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CHGG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.

