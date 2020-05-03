Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 4th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.32 (-38.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $368.06M (-21.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, WH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.