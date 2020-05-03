Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 4th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.01 (-107.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $145.31M (+9.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SHAK has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Shake Shack And Restaurant Brands: Q1 And Q2 Earnings Preview