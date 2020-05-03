Insperity (NYSE:NSP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 4th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.57 (-20.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.17B (+1.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, NSP has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.