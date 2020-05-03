Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck expects "a year-and-half slog, maybe even longer" for the space industry.

Younger companies that rely on venture capital will be especially hurt, because VCs aren't looking to invest in any "pre-revenue" companies for at least a year, he told CNBC.

“If you don’t have revenue and you don’t have at least 12 to 18 months of runway, it’s a scary place to be,” Beck said. “Things are going to fail ... and it’s going to be tough.”

While he's hopeful that there will be creative and well-funded companies able to push forward, it's "going to be a really challenging time," he said.

It will take VC firms "a very, very long time to return to the space industry," he added. That's an about-turn from the $5.4B of equity investment made in U.S. space companies in Q1 2020.

