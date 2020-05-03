Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Sunday, May 4th, after market close.

The consensus NII Estimate is $0.36 (+12.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Total investment income estimate is $70.96M (+20.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, HTGC has beaten NII estimates 75% of the time and has beaten total investment income estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, NII estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Total investment income estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward.