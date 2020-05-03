Public Service (NYSE:PEG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 4th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.02 (-5.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.25B (+9.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PEG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.