Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 4th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.30 (-6.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $968.57M (+12.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, FANG has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 25 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward.