WEC Energy (NYSE:WEC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 4th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.32 (-0.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.43B (+2.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, WEC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.