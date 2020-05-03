U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and U.K. International Trade Secretary Liz Truss will begin trade talks via video conference call, the Financial Times reports, citing government officials.

Brexit proponents have touted the ability to reach trade deals individually with countries as an advantage of pulling out of the European Union.

Some 200 officials will participate in the initial two-week round of talks, with subsequent talks scheduled every six weeks.

The two countries will also run parallel talks on improving ties between Wall Street and the City of London.

Washington is expected to push for relaxing some regulations in agriculture, such as allowing imports of chlorinated chicken, which could prove politically challenging for the U.K.

The U.K.'s primary focus will be on goods, but is also hopeful of boosting trading in digital services.

