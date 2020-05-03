Uber (NYSE:UBER) is in the process of developing technology to detect if drivers are wearing masks or face coverings before they go online and start accepting trips, and is also looking into ways to hold riders accountable, according to CNN Business.

While it didn't elaborate on how the technology would work, Uber already has a Real Time ID-check feature that periodically asks drivers to take selfies.

The policy is expected to be rolled out in the coming weeks as the ride-sharing giant comes to terms with new realities imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.