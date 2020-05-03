Oil executives and traders see signs that fuel consumption is starting to recover, but they say it's likely to be a slow, painful process.

"I believe we have seen the bottom," Marco Dunand, co-founder of Mercuria Energy Group, one of the five largest trading houses, told Bloomberg News.

Oil traders say the recovery in demand is likely to take more than a year before it reaches pre-COVID-19 levels of ~100M bbl/day. Some say it may never reach pre-pandemic levels.

One big consumer of fuel, airlines, doesn't expect travel demand to return to 2019 levels for years.

And while the demand decline is past the bottom, it will take time for supply cuts to catch up.

“Globally, we are at the inflection point where we are past the worst for oil demand destruction but not for supply destruction,” said Olivier Jakob, managing director at consultant Petromatrix. “This should help price stabilization.”

Unsold crude and oil products are likely to accumulate into June and maybe into July.

The rebound is coming first to where COVID-19 started — Wuhan, China, with weekday traffic back at pre-pandemic levels; weekend traffic, though is still depressed.

And in the U.S., refiners saw gasoline demand at 64% of the normal level in the latest seven-day average vs. 55% early last month.

