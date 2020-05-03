BioMarin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BMRN) enters a preclinical collaboration and license agreement with DiNAQOR AG to develop gene therapies to treat rare genetic heart diseases.

DiNAQOR will get an undisclosed upfront payment and is eligible to receive development, regulatory, and commercial milestones on product sales as well as tiered royalties on worldwide sales.

Simultaneously, BMRN is investing in DiNAQOR; financial terms weren't disclosed.

BMRN reiterates its 2020 GAAP net income guidance of $20M-$80M, including this collaboration.

The license initially covers DiNAQOR's lead program, DiNA-011 for MYBPC3 hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

Additionally, the companies will collaborate on several of DiNAQOR's other pipeline programs on similar terms.