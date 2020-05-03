"There's more help coming. There has to be," President Trump said at a virtual town hall meeting on Fox News when asked by an unemployed worker if there will be more federal assistance.

Trump now expects 75K-100K deaths from coronavirus.

He said he expects a vaccine will be available by the end of the year.

Update at 8:16 PM: If he's elected to a second term, Trump said he's going to work to reduce the government's deficit. "We're going to cut back [spending] very substantially plus we're going to have great growth," he said.

"We have tens of billions of dollars coming in" from other countries, Trump added.

On another topic, he aims to bring back the antibiotic supply chain to the U.S. is within two years.

8:27 PM: To help deal with joblessness, Trump would like to see an infrastructure bill, which he says the Democrats want as well. But "we're not doing anything unless we get a payroll tax cut," he said.

8:33 PM: Asked if he would use tariffs to punish China for the coronavirus, Trump said they would be the "ultimate punishment."

If China doesn't buy the amount of U.S. goods they agreed to, the U.S. will end the trade deal, he said.

8:44 PM: "I'm absolutely convinced that by early summer, we can get the economy moving again," Vice President Mike Pence said.

The U.S. has 1.57M COVID-19 cases and 67,498 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.