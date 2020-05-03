Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) agrees to acquire Summit Midstream Partners LLC, the owner of its general partner, in a "transformational simplification" deal for $35M in cash plus warrants covering 10M SMLP common units.

SMLP says it is suspending distributions on its common units and 9.5% Series A fixed-to-floating rate cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred units, which will save $76M annually.

SMLP also says it expects FY 2020 adjusted EBITDA to come in at the low end of its $260M-$285M guidance and now sees full-year capital spending of $30M-$50M, a third lower at the midpoint than original guidance of $50M-$70M.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA is expected at $65M-$67M; net debt as of March 31 was $1.43B.