KLX Energy Services to merge with Quintana Energy Services
May 04, 2020 3:02 AM ETQuintana Energy Services Inc. (QES), KLXEKLXE, QESBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor4 Comments
- KLX Energy Services Holdings (NASDAQ:KLXE) to merge with Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) in an all-stock merger transaction, whereby each QES shareholders will receive 0.4844 shares of KLXE common stock.
- Post merger, KLXE will own 59% and QES shareholders will own 41% of the equity on a fully diluted basis.
- The combined company will retain the KLXE name and ticker.
- Pro forma as of January 31, 2020, the combined company will have ~$118M in cash, a $100M of undrawn revolving credit facility and pro forma leverage of approximately 1.3x net debt to full year 2019 adjusted EBITDA.
- The transaction agreement is expected to generate significant annualized cost synergies of at least $40M within 12 months, including substantial savings from the closure of KLXE’s corporate headquarters in Wellington, Florida and the combination of both companies’ Houston headquarters.
- Post merger, Chris Baker, President and CEO of QES, will be President and CEO. Tom McCaffrey, President and CEO of KLXE, will be a board member.
- Merger is expected to close in the 2H20.
- KLXE +13% premarket. QES +0.5% premarket.