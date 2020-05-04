Just two weeks after Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) shelled out $5.7B for a nearly 10% stake in Jio, a subsidiary of Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries, Silver Lake announced it would jump on the bandwagon.

The private-equity firm has struck a deal to invest $750M in the telecom and technology giant, valuing the entity at $65B - a 12.5% premium to the value implied by the Facebook investment.

Jio owns a suite of diversified services, including music streaming, smartphones, broadband, on-demand live TV and payments.