These discussions include "how we restructure ... supply chains to prevent something like this [coronavirus economic fallout] from ever happening again,"said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, after citing "a significant amount of evidence" that COVID-19 emerged from a Chinese laboratory.

Tax incentives and potential re-shoring subsidies are among measures being considered to spur changes, while the U.S. is pushing to create an alliance of "trusted partners" dubbed the "Economic Prosperity Network."

"We've been working on [reducing the reliance of our supply chains in China] over the last few years but we are now turbo-charging that initiative," added Keith Krach, undersecretary for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment at the U.S. State Department.

ETFs: FXI, KWEB, CQQQ, ASHR, YINN, MCHI, TDF, EWH, CAF, YANG, KBA, GXC, TAO, CHIQ, CYB, CHIX