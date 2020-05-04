China is making sure its electric vehicle ambitions stay on track as it recovers from the devastating economic impacts of COVID-19.

In the last few weeks, NEV subsidies and tax break policies set to expire this year were extended by two years to 2022, while battery charging infrastructure got a 2.7B yuan injection.

That would reportedly allow for a ten-fold increase in scale versus last year, with production of new energy vehicles falling 60.2% Y/Y to 105K during Q1.

