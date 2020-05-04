The talks to merge Telefonica's (NYSE:TEF) British mobile operator O2 and Liberty Global's (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Virgin Media network company have just begun, according to a filing to Spain's market regulator.

"The process started between both parties is in the negotiation phase, with no guarantee, at this point, of its precise terms or its probability of success."

A merger would reshape Britain's telecoms industry, leaving Hutchison (OTCPK:CKHUF) and Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) without their own fixed-line consumer networks and raising the pressure on BT (OTCPK:BTGOF).

Virgin Media competes with UK pay-TV market leader Sky, owned by Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), in pay-TV, and with BT, Sky, TalkTalk and others in broadband.