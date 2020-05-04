"This €7B French guarantee and shareholder loan will provide Air France with the liquidity that it urgently needs to withstand the impact of the coronavirus outbreak," the EU's top competition official Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

The guarantee required EU approval because it covers 90% of the loan, more than the 70% limit that France can give without an EU review under virus aid rules adopted in March.

The French and Dutch governments each hold close to 14% of the Air France-KLM (OTCPK:AFRAF) group, which was created by the 2004 merger between the two national carriers.