It's the first major retailer to fall during the coronavirus pandemic, but it's unlikely to be the last.

J. Crew has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as part of a financial reorganization that will hand over control to top creditors, including hedge fund Anchorage Capital, by converting $1.65B of its debt into equity.

The company also plans to hold onto its Madewell brand, which it had considered spinning off into a public company.

Other apparel retailers facing hardship: CPRI, DDS, LB, JCP, KSS, LEVI, M, JWN, GPS, SIG, TPR