J. Crew files for bankruptcy protection

About: Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI)

It's the first major retailer to fall during the coronavirus pandemic, but it's unlikely to be the last.

J. Crew has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as part of a financial reorganization that will hand over control to top creditors, including hedge fund Anchorage Capital, by converting $1.65B of its debt into equity.

The company also plans to hold onto its Madewell brand, which it had considered spinning off into a public company.

