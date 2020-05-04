WidePoint Corporation (NYSEMKT:WYY) announced a strategic vendor agreement with SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) to expand sales of TM2 solutions.

Jin Kang, WidePoint President and Chief Executive Officer, added, “Despite the challenges created by the global pandemic, we continue to see new opportunities for our solutions. As the remote workforce grows, accountability and security are arguably becoming even more critical. By joining with SYNNEX, we are now positioned to help a greater number of government and private enterprises navigate this dynamic landscape with WidePoint’s TM2 solutions, which include Managed Mobility Services (MMS) and Identity Management (IdM). We’re very encouraged to have been selected as a SYNNEX vendor, and we look forward to continuing this relationship for the betterment of WidePoint, SYNNEX, and our respective customers.”