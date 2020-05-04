KBR (NYSE:KBR) has won a $76.4M task order to provide engineering, logistics and reliability analysis to the Naval Air Systems Command's F/A-18 and EA-18G Program Office (PMA-265) and a $63.6M task order to promote innovation and reduce the time required to deliver new capabilities to fleet users for NAVAIR's Multi-Mission Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems Program Office (PMA-266).

"These awards underscore KBR's ability and commitment to provide the most cutting-edge solutions to advance manned and unmanned aircraft for the U.S. Navy. Together, we are delivering enhanced warfighting capabilities for the fleet," said Byron Bright, KBR President, Government Solutions U.S.