Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) enrolls first COVID-19 patient in its ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial of AR-301, a monoclonal antibody against S. aureus-induced pneumonia in patients who were already on mechanical ventilators.

COVID-19 patients on prolonged mechanical ventilation are prone to secondary infections (also called 'superinfections') by opportunistic pathogens such as bacteria.

Superinfection is a reported complication in COVID-19 patients which exacerbates morbidity and rate of mortality.

"While AR-301 does not treat the virus that causes COVID-19 disease, it can potentially mitigate secondary S. aureus bacterial pneumonia, which represents a serious coronavirus complication and a cause of death in such patients," says Vu Truong, CEO.

The study is expected to enroll 240 patients.