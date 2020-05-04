Epizyme (EPZM) Q1 results:

Revenues: $1.4M (-82.3%).

Net loss: ($50.9M) (-57.6%); loss/share: ($0.51) (-30.8%); Quick Assets: $376.5M (-1.2%).

Financial Guidance: Epizyme expects that its existing cash and equivalents will fund the company’s operations into at least 2022.

The company successfully launched TAZVERIK in U.S. on February 1, 2020.

The FDA granted Priority Review to Epizyme’s sNDA filing with a PDUFA target action date of June 18, 2020 for the accelerated approval of TAZVERIK for Follicular Lymphoma indication.

