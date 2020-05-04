Nano cap Oragenics (NYSEMKT:OGEN) jumps 51% premarket on average volume in response to its announcement that it has acquired Noachis Terra, Inc., the holder of a license to the TerraCoV2 vaccine candidate from NIH's NIAID, for ~$6.5M.

The company says it will try to accelerate activities to enter clinical trials in late 2020 or early 2021.

Under the terms of the deal, OGEN paid $1.925M in cash, 9.2M shares of common stock and five-year warrants to purchase up to the same number of shares at $1.25.