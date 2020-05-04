Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) announces positive results from its observational registry comparing the safety and effectiveness of INOmax (nitric oxide) gas for inhalation in term and near-term neonates with pulmonary hypertension. A randomized trial was not possible due to the seriousness of the condition.

The registry was terminated early based on the achievement of the pre-specified primary outcome measure on non-inferiority as determined by at least a 25% decrease in oxygenation index (OI) or surrogate OI during the treatment period.

INOmax has been on the market in the U.S. since 2000 and is indicated to improve oxygenation and reduce the need for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation in term and near-term (>34 weeks gestation) neonates with hypoxic respiratory failure associated with clinical or echocardiographic evidence of pulmonary hypertension in conjunction with ventilatory support and other appropriate agents.