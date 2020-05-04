In front of at least 100 titles coming out over the next year, Sony Pictures Entertainment (NYSE:SNE) and IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) announce a significant expansion of their distribution deal.

The arrangement will see Sony release hundreds of new titles in the IMAX Enhanced format, including all upcoming SPE and IMAX theatrical releases.

IMAX Enhanced will exponentially increases its SPE premium content footprint for consumers worldwide through the Sony commitment.

"Today’s announcement represents the latest milestone for IMAX Enhanced as Sony Pictures Entertainment, IMAX and DTS continue to work hand in hand to redefine high-quality at-home entertainment,” says IMAX CFO Patrick McClymont.

Source: Press Release