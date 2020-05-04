Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Q1 revenues declined 34% Y/Y on an FX neutral basis and 43% Y/Y as reported to $76.1M.

Excluding extraordinary cancellations due to COVID-19, as reported revenues would have declined 33% Y/Y to $88.6M.

Gross margin declined 1,004 bps to 56%; Adj. gross margin declined 381 bps to 62.2%.

Adj. EBITDA margin declined 3,192 bps to -20.5%; Adj. EBITDA margin excl. extraordinary charges also declined 1,323 bps to -1.8%.

Gross bookings on an FX neutral basis declined 19% Y/Y and as reported declined 32% Y/Y to $790M.

Transactions and Room Nights down 23% and 30% Y/Y, respectively.

Share of mobile transactions up 551 bps Y/Y, accounting for 44% of total transactions.

Net Promoter Score up 250 bps Y/Y considering January and February activity.

Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products accounted for 51% of total revenue, down 1,120 bps Y/Y.

Operating cash flow negative $68.2M in 1Q20, compared to negative $6M Y/Y.

Structural Costs declined 17% Q/Q, reflecting streamlining implemented in Q4 2019 and first cost containment measures introduced in early January 2020.

Also, estimates that its run rate for Structural Costs will be further reduced to ~34M in Q2 and ~28M in Q3 2020.

During Q1, cash and equivalents decreased by $87.7M to $225.9M, while the total debt balance decreased Q/Q $1.7M to $17.5M.

The company believes that its existing cash and equivalents, will be sufficient to weather the current challenging environment for the next 12 months.

Previously: Despegar.com EPS beats by $0.08, misses on revenue (May 4)